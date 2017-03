CAIRO Troops and police in Cairo boosted their presence at the site of a former Muslim Brotherhood protest camp on Friday as supporters of Mohamed Mursi, Egypt's deposed Islamist president, approached the area in defiance of a security crackdown, the state news agency reported.

Egyptian authorities had warned the Brotherhood that any new sit-in protest camps would not be tolerated.

(Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Michael Georgy and Jon Boyle)