Newly released deputy chairman of the Muslim Brotherhood Khairat el Shater attends a pro-democracy rally at Tahrir Square in Cairo in this March 4, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

CAIRO The Egyptian Interior Ministry denied a report on Sunday that Western and Arab envoys were going to visit a jailed Muslim Brotherhood leader, the state news agency said.

Abdel Fattah Othman, a top Interior Ministry official, told the MENA news agency that the report of the visit to Khairat El-Shater was completely untrue.

Earlier, the Doha-based news channel Al Jazeera said that envoys from the United States, the European Union, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates would visit Shater, the Brotherhood's top political strategist

