FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
LONDON Europe's top oil company Royal Dutch/Shell (RDSa.L) has closed its offices in Egypt for the next few days and restricted business travel there after at least 525 people were killed in a security crackdown.
Shell gave no details on how many staff were affected by the closures nor where the offices were located. A spokesman could not immediately say whether oil installations - mostly in the Western Desert and Nile delta - were affected.
"To ensure the safety and security of our staff, Shell offices in Egypt are closed for business today and into the weekend and business travel into the country has been restricted. We will continue to monitor the situation in Egypt," he said in a statement.
Among other big oil companies operating in Egypt, BP (BP.L) had no immediate update to provide. A spokesman for BG BG.L, whose offshore LNG operations account for about a fifth of its production and which pulled out 100 expatriate staff and dependents in July, said there was no change to report.
"All our people are safe and accounted for, and we continue to monitor the situation," a BG spokesman said.
Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) said on Thursday it had halted all production in Egypt, where it employs about 7,000, due to increasing unrest.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus and Sarah Young; Editing by Louise Ireland)
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.