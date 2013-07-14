German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
CAIRO At least two people were killed and 14 wounded early on Monday in Egypt's North Sinai province when suspected militants used rocket propelled grenades to attack a bus carrying workers employed at a cement factory, security and medical sources said.
They said the bus was fired on in the city of El Arish, at the centre of a sharp rise in Islamist militant attacks in the lawless region bordering Israel and the Gaza Strip since President Mohamed Mursi was ousted by the military on July 3.
(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia and Yasmine Saleh in Cairo; writing by Mike Collett-White; editing by Christopher Wilson)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.