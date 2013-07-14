CAIRO At least two people were killed and 14 wounded early on Monday in Egypt's North Sinai province when suspected militants used rocket propelled grenades to attack a bus carrying workers employed at a cement factory, security and medical sources said.

They said the bus was fired on in the city of El Arish, at the centre of a sharp rise in Islamist militant attacks in the lawless region bordering Israel and the Gaza Strip since President Mohamed Mursi was ousted by the military on July 3.

