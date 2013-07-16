ISMAILIA, Egypt Assailants using rockets and machineguns attacked an Egyptian army camp in the restive Sinai Peninsula near the border with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, witnesses and security sources said.

Loud explosions and gunfire could be heard at the camp near Rafah, the Egyptian town on the Gaza border, the sources said. There was no immediate word on casualties or the identity of the gunmen.

Hardline Islamist groups based in North Sinai, a lawless region bordering Israel and the Gaza Strip, have intensified attacks on police and soldiers over the past two years, exploiting a security vacuum following the 2011 uprising that ousted president Hosni Mubarak.

The violence has spiked again since the overthrow of Islamist president Mohamed Mursi this month. Militants have attacked security checkpoints and other targets on an almost daily basis, killing at least 13 people.

