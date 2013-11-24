CAIRO Egypt's new protest law will ban political meetings or protests in places of worship and require activists to obtain permission from police at least three working days before holding protests in any other location, a presidential spokesman said on Sunday.

The measures, signed into law by President Adli Mansour on Sunday, have brought an outcry from rights groups and raised concerns about the democratic credentials of the army-backed government installed after the army's ousting of elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July.

Presidential spokesman Ehab Badawi said the legislation allowed security forces to disperse illegal protests with water cannon, tear gas and birdshot. He said gatherings held for purposes related to elections would only require 24 hours' notice.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti and Yasmine Saleh; editing by Andrew Roche)