CAIRO Hundreds of supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi clashed with their opponents on Friday as they tried to enter Tahrir Square in central Cairo, and police fired tear gas to disperse them, a Reuters witness said.

The police and army blocked off a separate entrance to the square to prevent a separate pro-Mursi march from approaching, security sources said.

