CAIRO More than 1,000 protesters marched on Cairo's Tahrir Square on Monday night to condemn the actions of Egyptian security forces and some criticised army chief General Abdel Fatah al-Sisi.

The demonstration began hours earlier to commemorate people killed in clashes with police two years ago and then turned into chanting against the army.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Alison Williams)