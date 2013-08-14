CAIRO Clashes between security forces and supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi killed 235 people across the country on Wednesday, the state news agency MENA said.

The report quoted Mohamed Sultan, head of Egypt's emergency services, as saying another 2,001 people were wounded in clashes that broke out after security forces broke up two pro-Mursi vigils in Cairo.

A Health Ministry official confirmed the 235 figure to Reuters and said it included both police and protesters.

