Russia's Putin says ceasefire in Syria on whole being observed
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
CAIRO The death toll from political violence in Egypt has climbed to 421, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The nationwide violence erupted on Wednesday after security forces broke up Cairo protest camps set up by supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi.
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials said on Friday, as the U.S. and German leaders meet next week after sometimes pointed disagreements in recent months.
BRUSSELS Poland will not be blackmailed by Western Europeans threatening to take away millions in European Union funds for standing up for its interests, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday, a day after Warsaw was badly defeated over who chairs EU summits.