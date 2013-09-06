CAIRO One person was killed on Friday in the Egyptian province of Damietta during protests called by the Muslim Brotherhood and its allies against Egypt's army-backed government, a medical official said.

More than two months after the army deposed President Mohamed Mursi, thousands of people took to the streets across the country. Skirmishes were also reported in the cities of Alexandria on the north coast and Tanta in the Nile Delta.

The man killed in the Damietta town of Kafr el-Bateekh was Ibrahim Selim, 30, said Abdel Hadi Dorah, the head of the local emergency services. Witnesses said he was a Mursi supporter.

The violence erupted when dozens of Mursi supporters staged a march after Friday prayers, triggering clashes with government supporters, witnesses said. Birdshot, rocks and sticks were used in the violence. At least five other people were injured.

In Alexandria, Egypt's second largest city, a medic said three people were injured in clashes that erupted during protests by several thousand Mursi supporters.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Alison Williams)