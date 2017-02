Protesters keep their distance from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes between protesters and police near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO Egypt's Health Ministry said Monday that the death toll in clashes between protesters and security forces in Cairo's Tahrir Square reached 20 people, state television reported.

It did not give further details.

Al Jazeera, also citing the Health Ministry, said the death toll of 20 was for Sunday and Monday. State media had previously reported two dead in clashes Saturday.

(Writing by Edmund Blair)