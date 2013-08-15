Russia's Putin says ceasefire in Syria on whole being observed
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
ANKARA Turkey has recalled its ambassador to Egypt for consultations, a foreign ministry official said on Thursday, following harsh condemnation by Ankara of a bloody crackdown by Egyptian security forces on supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi.
Turkey has emerged as one of the fiercest international critics of what it has called an "unacceptable coup" after Egypt's military toppled Mursi last month, and has called on the U.N. Security Council to act to stop the bloodshed.
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Andrew Roche)
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials said on Friday, as the U.S. and German leaders meet next week after sometimes pointed disagreements in recent months.
BRUSSELS Poland will not be blackmailed by Western Europeans threatening to take away millions in European Union funds for standing up for its interests, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday, a day after Warsaw was badly defeated over who chairs EU summits.