Russia's Putin says ceasefire in Syria on whole being observed
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
ANKARA/CAIRO Turkey recalled its ambassador to Egypt for consultations, a foreign ministry official said on Thursday, following Ankara's condemnation of a bloody crackdown by Egyptian security forces on supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi.
Egypt reciprocated quickly, announcing that had recalled its ambassador to Ankara and giving the same justification in a brief statement reported by the state news agency.
Turkey has emerged as one of the fiercest international critics of what it has called an "unacceptable coup" after Egypt's military toppled Mursi last month. It has called on the U.N. Security Council to act to stop the bloodshed.
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker in Ankara and Tom Perry in Cairo; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Andrew Roche and David Brunnstrom)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials said on Friday, as the U.S. and German leaders meet next week after sometimes pointed disagreements in recent months.
BRUSSELS Poland will not be blackmailed by Western Europeans threatening to take away millions in European Union funds for standing up for its interests, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday, a day after Warsaw was badly defeated over who chairs EU summits.