UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss the situation in Egypt after hundreds of people were killed and thousands wounded when troops and police crushed protests seeking the return of deposed President Mohamed Mursi.

The Security Council will be briefed behind closed doors by U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson at 22.30 British Time. The meeting was jointly requested by council members France, Britain and Australia.

Cairo's military-backed rulers ordered the storming of pro-Mursi protest camps after dawn on Wednesday, six weeks after the army overthrew the country's first freely elected leader. Egypt's government says 525 people were killed.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)