German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
WASHINGTON Ending Egypt's political crisis will require compromise and there is still time for dialogue, the State Department said on Wednesday, as international envoys returned home and Egypt's interim government said the talks had failed.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said talks in Cairo with envoys from the United States, European Union, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates provided a "strong basis to create an environment in which Egypt can move forward."
"We believe that any solution will require both sides to make compromises," Psaki told a briefing. "These decisions can only be made by Egyptians for Egyptians. We certainly hope they will make them soon," she added.
Psaki said Washington was concerned with the statement from the army-installed government that said the talks had failed, adding: "Now is not the time to assess blame but to initiate a dialogue that can help restore calm for the long term."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.