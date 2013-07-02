WASHINGTON Egypt's leaders must respect the views of the Egyptian people, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in a call with Egypt's foreign minister on Tuesday, according to a State Department spokeswoman.

In the call, Kerry told Mohamed Kamel Amr: "It is important to listen to the Egyptian people," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters in a briefing.

"Democracy is about more than just elections. It's about ensuring that people can have their voices heard peacefully," Psaki added.

The call was made amid reports that Egypt's foreign minister had resigned.

President Mohamed Mursi, Egypt's first freely elected leader, was clinging to power with tens of thousands of people on the streets of his country from rival factions.

