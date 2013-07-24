CAIRO Influential Egyptian youth movement Tamarud said it backed an army call for mass rallies on Friday to give the military a mandate to confront street violence following its ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi this month.

"We call on the people to take to the streets on Friday to support their armed forces, which we support and are happy for it to play its role in confronting the violence and terrorism practiced by the Muslim Brotherhood," Tamarud leader Mahmoud Badr told Reuters.

The Tamarud movement was behind enormous protests against Mursi before the army deposed him on July 3, unleashing street clashes in which around 100 people have died, most of them supporters of Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood.

