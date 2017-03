Egypt's Prime Minister Hisham Kandil speaks during a news conference with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheik Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani (not pictured) at Diwam Emir in Doha, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO A reshuffle of the Egyptian cabinet will be done early next week, Prime Minister Hisham Kandil said in remarks carried on state newspaper al-Ahram's website on Monday, but he declined to give details on which ministries will be affected.

President Mohamed Mursi's opponents have been demanding the formation of a new government to oversee parliamentary elections expected to begin this year.

The Muslim Brotherhood, the movement that propelled Mursi to power last year, has also become increasingly critical of the Kandil government.

