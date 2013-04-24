German police believe Duesseldorf axe attacker was mentally ill
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
CAIRO Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil, widely criticised as colourless and ineffectual, will keep his job in a limited cabinet reshuffle to be announced within days, a presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.
Spokesman Ehab Fahmy told a news conference: "It is a limited reshuffle and the prime minister is not included."
Some members of the ruling Muslim Brotherhood have joined the secular, liberal and leftist opposition and hardline Salafist parties in criticising Kandil.
"The reshuffle aims to improve the performance level of ministries... Talks are still going on with regard to those changes. They will be announced within days and will be based on qualifications," the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Paul Taylor)
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone later on Friday, the White House and Palestinian officials said, their first contact since Trump took office.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian militias said on Thursday they have enough forces to capture the city of Raqqa from Islamic State with support from the U.S.-led coalition, underlining their opposition to any Turkish role in the attack.