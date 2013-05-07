CAIRO Egypt announced a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday that removed two ministers closely involved in talks with the International Monetary Fund and increased the representation of President Mohamed Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood in government.

The opposition had been demanding the installation of a politically neutral cabinet to oversee parliamentary elections later this year.

Prime Minister Hisham Kandil announced nine changes to his cabinet. These included the appointment of Amr Darrag, a senior official in the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party, as planning minister.

The outgoing minister, Ashraf al-Arabi, had played a central role in talks with the IMF over a $4.8 billion (3 billion pounds) loan seen as crucial to easing a deep economic crisis. Egypt has yet to seal a deal with the IMF.

Fayyad Abdel Moneim, a specialist in Islamic economics, was appointed as finance minister, replacing Al-Mursi Al-Sayed Hegazy, another expert on Islamic finance who was appointed in January, the last time Kandil reshuffled the cabinet.

Abdel Moneim received a doctorate from Al-Azhar University in Islamic economics in 1999.

The government has been widely criticised for failing to revive an economy that is in deep crisis because of more than two years of political turmoil.

Another Brotherhood member, Yehya Hamed, was appointed investment minister. The new cabinet includes at least 10 politicians affiliated to the Muslim Brotherhood or the FJP, compared to eight in the old one.

Ahmed Suleiman was named as justice minister, replacing Ahmed Mekky, who resigned last month in protest at efforts by Mursi's Islamist allies to purge the judiciary.

The ministers of interior, defence and foreign affairs were left unchanged.

