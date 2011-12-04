CAIRO Islamists look set to dominate parliament after the initial round of Egypt's first election since Hosni Mubarak was overthrown in a popular uprising and replaced by army generals.

The Muslim Brotherhood's party emerged on top after the voting on November 28-29, with a purist Salafi Islamist party surprisingly pushing liberals into third place.

Egypt's first free vote in decades will give parliament a popular mandate that the generals lack, strengthening its hand in a possible tussle over a new constitution to be written next year ahead of an accelerated handover to civilian rule.

The ruling army council shortened the timetable in response to bloody protests against its grip on power and its apparent plans to shield itself permanently from civilian control.

The political transition in the most populous Arab nation is unfolding against the backdrop of a deepening economic crisis.

Here are some of the main political risks ahead:

* ELECTIONS

Egyptians face almost non-stop voting until a promised handover to civilian rule on July 1.

A staggered election for the lower house of parliament ends in January. Voting for the upper house ends in March. Parliament will then pick an assembly to draw up a new constitution to be approved by a referendum. A president will be elected in June.

Many questions hang over how this sequence will play out in a political landscape already being reshaped by Islamist gains at the polls that reflect organisational skills and name recognition that liberal groups have so far failed to match.

Results so far suggest the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) has won 37 percent of party-list votes, followed by the Salafi al-Nour Party with 24 percent and two liberal groups, the Egyptian Bloc with 13 percent and the Wafd Party with 7 percent. The moderate Islamist Wasat Party took 4 percent.

It is far from clear that the Islamist parties will ally in parliament. Given that Egypt remains a presidential system for now, there is little need for them to do so. The president, or until one is elected, the army council, appoints the government.

Liberals will have a voice in parliament, but youth groups that successfully mobilised protesters against Mubarak have had little time to create political parties with a broad appeal.

What to watch:

* A possible struggle over the constitution, with the army and some liberals opposing the Brotherhood's desire for a system in which parliament, not the president, has the upper hand.

* Calls from Salafis and others for a constitution that enshrines strict Islamic values and for curbs on interest-bearing loans, alcohol, mixed bathing and cultural life, a deterrent to tourism, a major source of revenue and jobs.

* Parliament could also challenge a "national salvation government" which the army has asked 78-year-old economist Kamal al-Ganzouri to head. That could deepen investor worries about a policy vacuum when the economy is in turmoil.

* FALTERING ECONOMY

Egypt's economic woes are adding to pressure on the military council to return to barracks.

Rising debts now worth 85 percent of gross domestic product, a surging budget deficit and foreign reserves tumbling to a level that by January may provide just two months' import cover provide all the ingredients for a text-book fiscal crisis.

That could encourage the army to give Ganzouri's government more powers, distancing itself from management of a crisis that is sure to worsen the hardships of millions of poor Egyptians.

Austerity policies needed to revive confidence in the economy will deflate the expectations of many that Mubarak's fall would lead to a rapid improvement in living standards.

The budget deficit has ballooned since tourists packed up and foreign investors fled, shaking two pillars of the economy.

The Egyptian pound has weakened to its lowest level against the dollar in nearly seven years, the cost of government borrowing has hit its highest in three years and in November Standard & Poor's lowered its credit rating on Egypt.

The new finance minister has said Egypt is not ready to decide on International Monetary Fund help. Egypt negotiated a $3.2 billion loan package with the IMF, only to reject it in June, in part because the army said it did not want more debt.

The economy, which had been growing at nearly 6 percent a year before the uprising, is struggling. Economists forecast it will grow by just 1.3 percent in the year to June 2012.

What to watch:

* Populist policies. The government has raised the minimum wage by about 60 percent and gave staff positions to 450,000 public sector workers, further straining the budget.

* Labour unrest. Frequent strikes may multiply, damaging output, raising pressure to hike pay and increasing the costs of business in Egypt.

* Credit insurance. The cost of insuring Egypt's debt against default has edged down since the first election round, but remains higher than during the anti-Mubarak revolt.

* ROLE OF THE MILITARY

The Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, widely praised for its role in easing Mubarak from power on February 11, has incurred mounting criticism for its handling of the political transition.

After first promising civilian rule by September, it then set a lengthy timetable that would have kept it in power until late 2012 or beyond. It also floated a now-defunct proposal for supra-constitutional principles to protect from civilian scrutiny and give it a guardianship role over Egypt.

Islamists led a mass protest against this on November 18. Young activists demanding an immediate end to military rule then reoccupied Cairo's Tahrir Square and battled police around the Interior Ministry in scenes reminiscent of the anti-Mubarak revolt. Forty-two people were killed in Cairo and elsewhere.

The unrest, along with public pressure from the United States and Europe, forced the military to agree with the Brotherhood and some other parties on a July deadline for civilian rule. Essam Sharaf's government resigned.

Tension between politicians and the military, which controls a big chunk of the economy and has effectively ruled Egypt since army officers ousted the king in 1952, is likely to continue.

The United States, which has in the past seen the military as a guarantor of Egypt's 1979 peace treaty with Israel, is also trying to prove its commitment to democracy and civilian rule, even if that means dealing with newly empowered Islamists.

What to watch:

* Any move by the military council to deflect criticism by changing its own make-up. In November, protesters focused their anger on its leader, Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, 76, who was Mubarak's defence minister for two decades.

* Further attempts by the military to ensure it keeps its privileges and its influence behind the scenes even after a transfer to civilian rule, stoking more street anger.

(Writing by Alistair Lyon)

