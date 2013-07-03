CAIRO Egypt's army overthrew elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday and announced a political transition with the support of a wide range of political, religious and youth leaders.

Speaking on state television, General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi detailed a roadmap for a return to democratic rule after the government failed to yield to protests.

Following are the main elements of the road map, based on details from the broadcast:

* The temporary suspension of the constitution.

* Format of a committee including all sections of society and experts to review proposed amendments to the constitution.

* The head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, Adli Mansour, will be sworn in as the state's new interim ruler.

* Early presidential elections, with the head of the constitutional court managing the affairs of the country during the interim period, until a new president is elected.

* The head of the constitutional court will have powers to issue constitutional decrees during the interim period.

* The formation of a national technocrat government that will enjoy full powers to manage the transition period.

* Implementation of a media code of ethics to ensure freedom of the media.

* Executive measures to be taken to enable young people to be involved in the institutions of the state.

* Constitutional court urged to quickly approve the draft parliamentary election law and start preparing for parliamentary elections.

* Formation of a national reconciliation committee

* Egyptian people urged to stay peaceful in protests.

(Writing by Tom Perry, Editing by Sarah McFarlane)