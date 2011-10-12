CAIRO A Cairo criminal court on Wednesday sentenced in absentia Egyptian businessman Hussein Salem, his son Khaled, and daughter Magda, to seven years in jail and a combined fine of more than $4 billion (2.5 billion pounds) on charges of money laundering and profiteering.

Hussein Salem, one of ousted resident Hosni Mubarak's closest aides, was arrested in Spain in June on an international warrant.

Spanish authorities in June froze millions of euros (dollars) in bank accounts as well as property and luxury vehicles linked to Salem, who is under house arrest on accusations of money-laundering, which were brought in Spain and are separate from Egyptian charges.

Hussein Salem fled Egypt on February 3, eight days before Mubarak was forced to step down, Egypt's state news agency said in June. His son Khaled was also arrested in June. Hussein and Khaled Salem both have Spanish citizenship.

Egyptian state television said Monday Spain would soon hand over Salem.

One of the judges at the court handling his case in Spain told Reuters the extradition process would take time and that a court ruling was needed before the Spanish government could send Hussein back to Egypt.

Hussein Salem was a major shareholder in East Mediterranean Gas(EMG). Egyptian opposition groups had long complained that EMG had been selling gas at preferential prices to Israel and other countries, which cost Egypt billions of dollars.

The court Wednesday said money laundered by the Salems from gas exports to Israel was more than $2 billion.

