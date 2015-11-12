DUBAI Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) said on Thursday it planned to increase the frequency of its flights from the kingdom to the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh from Feb. 2016.

The move was a show of support by Riyadh to Egypt, whose vital tourism industry is expected to suffer after a Russian passenger plane crashed two weeks ago following taking off from Sharm el-Sheikh.

The United States and Britain said they had intelligence assessments that the plane was bombed by Islamist insurgents.

Saudia's director general, Saleh bin Nasser al-Jasser, was quoted as saying by the state news agency SPA that flights to Sharm el-Sheikh from Riyadh and Jeddah would increase by 75 percent from Feb. 2016.

The national carrier currently operates eight flights a week to Sharm el-Sheikh, four from Riyadh and four from Jeddah.

That will increase to 14 flights a week - seven from Riyadh and seven from Jeddah - over the next year, SPA said.

The fallout from the crash of a Russian passenger plane in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula could slash tourism income from Sharm al-Sheikh by half, the head of the region's travel agents' association said this week.

Saudi Arabia is a major supporter of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and has, along with Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, poured billions of dollars into his country to shore up its economy.

(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Tom Heneghan)