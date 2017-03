CAIRO Egypt's general command for the armed forces said on Wednesday the army had killed at least 100 militants in North Sinai, after the militants attacked military checkpoints in the region.

The statement, which was aired on state television, said 17 soldiers, including four officers, were also killed. Thirteen soldiers were also wounded.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Larry King)