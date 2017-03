CAIRO Islamic State's Egypt affiliate, Sinai Province, claimed responsibility on Wednesday for attacks against security forces in North Sinai, according to a statement on Twitter.

The group said it had attacked more than 15 security sites, and had carried out three suicide attacks.

Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the statement.

