CAIRO Islamic state has claimed responsibility for an armed attack on a police officer and a soldier in the Cairo suburb of Giza, a statement from the group posted on messaging service Telegram said.

Armed men shot dead a police officer and a soldier while they were in their car in the Giza area, on the outskirts of Cairo on Saturday.

Egypt is fighting a wave of Islamist militancy against security forces.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)