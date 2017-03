CAIRO A government-appointed panel said on Wednesday that security forces did not maintain proportional use of force during the clearing of a pro-Mohamed Mursi sit-in last August where hundreds were killed.

Nasser Amin, a member of the panel, said security forces largely maintained proportionality during the dispersal operation but failed to do so when confronted with heavy gunfire from the protesters.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Writing by Maggie Fick)