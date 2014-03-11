CAIRO Egyptian forces killed a suspected insurgent in a shootout in the streets of Cairo on Tuesday, the interior ministry said.

The man was suspected of involvement in the bombing of a security compound in central Cairo in January in which four people were killed, an attack that showed the capability of militants to strike beyond the Sinai peninsula where their insurgency has intensified in recent months.

The ministry said Mohamed El-Sayed Mansour El-Toukhy - also known as Abu Obaida, according to state media - opened fire on security forces as they tried to arrest him in Cairo's Ain Shams district.

"El-Toukhy belongs to the most dangerous terrorist elements and was involved in committing (the crime of) bombing Cairo's security directorate," the ministry said.

At least two South Korean tourists and an Egyptian were killed by a bomb on a bus in South Sinai, near the Israeli border, last month.

