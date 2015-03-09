CAIRO A roadside bomb killed three Egyptian soldiers in the Sinai peninsula on Monday, security sources said.

The blast, which also wounded a soldier, comes days ahead of an investment conference in Sharm el-Sheikh resort, which Egypt hopes will project an image of stability and secure billions of dollars.

The bomb targeted a military vehicle in Sinai, home to Egypt's most dangerous Islamist militant group, Sinai Province.

Formerly known as Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis, it has pledged allegiance to Islamic State, the ultra-hardline Sunni group which controls large parts of Iraq and Syria.

Sinai-based militants have killed hundreds of soldiers and police since the army toppled Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in 2013.

