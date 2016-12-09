CAIRO A roadside bomb in northern Egypt killed a civilian and injured three policemen on Friday in the second attack on the security forces in a day, security sources said.

The latest attack in the Kafr El Sheikh governorate in the Nile Delta followed a bombing in Cairo in which six policemen were killed in an attack claimed by an Islamist militant group.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in northern Egypt.

(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, Asma Alsharif; Writing by Giles Elgood; Editing by Janet Lawrence)