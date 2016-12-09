U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
CAIRO A roadside bomb in northern Egypt killed a civilian and injured three policemen on Friday in the second attack on the security forces in a day, security sources said.
The latest attack in the Kafr El Sheikh governorate in the Nile Delta followed a bombing in Cairo in which six policemen were killed in an attack claimed by an Islamist militant group.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in northern Egypt.
(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, Asma Alsharif; Writing by Giles Elgood; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Frontrunner Francois Fillon faced a crisis in his campaign for the French presidency on Wednesday when prosecutors opened an inquiry for misuse of public funds after a press report that his wife drew a salary as his assistant but never actually worked.