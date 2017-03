CAIRO A car bomb targeting a police station in Egypt's Sinai peninsula killed at least two people and wounded as many as 30 others, medical sources said on Sunday, the second bomb attack in the region in a day.

The attack took place in the city of al-Arish. Earlier on Sunday a roadside bomb killed six soldiers in the North Sinai town of Sheikh Zuweid.

(Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Heavens)