ISMAILIA, Egypt Two explosions were heard in the Egyptian town of Rafah, which borders the Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, security sources and witnesses said.

The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear.

The Egyptian army and Islamist militants have been embroiled in fighting for hours on Wednesday in North Sinai, after the militants attacked military checkpoints leaving 50 people dead.

