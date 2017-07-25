FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Car bomb kills seven civilians in Egypt's North Sinai - army
#World News
July 25, 2017 / 3:58 PM / a day ago

Car bomb kills seven civilians in Egypt's North Sinai - army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Seven civilians, including two young children, were killed by a car bomb that exploded at a security checkpoint in the Sinai Peninsula on Monday, Egypt's army spokesman said.

The military said it intercepted the vehicle at a checkpoint near the city of Arish, the capital of North Sinai province, and tried to contain the expected blast by running over the car with a tank.

However, the bomb exploded after the tank had driven away and the civilians nearby were caught in the blast, according to images seen in video released by the army.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Four gunmen were inside the vehicle, the army said.

An insurgency in Egypt's Sinai region has gained pace since the army toppled President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt's oldest Islamist movement, following mass protests against his rule in mid-2013.

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Patrick Markey and Alison Williams

