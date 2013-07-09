CAIRO Two Egyptians were killed and six wounded when Islamist militants attacked a security checkpoint with rocket-propelled grenades late on Tuesday in the lawless North Sinai province near Egypt's border with Israel, security sources said.

It was not immediately clear whether the casualties were civilians or security personnel.

Hardline Islamist groups based in North Sinai have exploited the collapse of state authority after the 2011 uprising that toppled autocratic leader Hosni Mubarak to launch attacks across the border into Israel and on Egyptian security targets.

