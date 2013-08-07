German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
CAIRO Gunmen in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Wednesday killed a politician who was a member of parliament during the era of autocrat Hosni Mubarak, security sources said.
Attackers in a car fired four bullets at Abdel Hamid Silmi as he left a mosque, the sources said, adding that he was a member of Mubarak's National Democratic Party.
Militants, mostly based in North Sinai, have escalated attacks on security forces and other targets since July 3, when the army deposed President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood and installed a new government.
The militants have struck on an almost daily basis and killed around 40 people, according to medical officials. Many of those killed were members of the security forces.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.