ISMAILIA Four soldiers were killed and nine wounded when gunmen attacked a military bus on Sunday that was travelling in the Sinai Peninsula, security sources said.

Sinai-based militants have stepped up violence against the state since Islamist President Mohamed Mursi's ouster in July, and the attacks have become more brazen in recent months, spreading to Cairo and other cities.

(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Louise Ireland)