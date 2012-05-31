Bodies of 74 migrants found on west Libyan shore - Red Crescent
TRIPOLI The bodies of 74 migrants have been found washed up on a beach near the western Libya city of Zawiya, a Red Crescent spokesman said on Tuesday.
ISMAILIA, Egypt Armed Bedouin tribesmen have kidnapped two U.S. tourists in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula to demand the release of a tribesman arrested in a drugs case, Egyptian police said on Thursday.
The American men, both 31, were seized while driving near the resort of Dahab.
"There are negotiations now between the security forces and the armed gunmen to release the tourists," a police source said, adding the Bedouin were seeking the release of one of their tribe who has been jailed in a drugs case.
"We can confirm that there were two U.S. citizens kidnapped May 30 on the Sinai Peninsula and we are working closely with the Egyptian authorities to resolve the situation," a U.S. embassy official said, without giving further details.
Several other tourists have been held briefly by tribesmen in recent months, but have been released unharmed.
Bedouin tribesmen in the Sinai have attacked police stations, blocked access to towns and taken hostages to show their discontent with what they see as poor treatment from Cairo and to press for the release of jailed kinsmen.
Two American women were held in a short-lived kidnapping in February until Egyptian authorities negotiated their release a few hours later.
(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Marwa Awad; Editing by Andrew Roche)
TRIPOLI The bodies of 74 migrants have been found washed up on a beach near the western Libya city of Zawiya, a Red Crescent spokesman said on Tuesday.
PARIS A senior Socialist minister said on Tuesday he might back centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election, a new setback for the Socialists' official candidate Benoit Hamon, whose talks aimed at unifying the left are going nowhere.
PESHAWAR, Pakistan Suicide bombers attacked a court complex in Pakistan on Tuesday, killing five people and wounding 20, police officials said, the latest incident in a new surge of Islamist violence.