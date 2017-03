CAIRO The Egyptian army has sent tanks across the Suez canal to the Sinai peninsula, where Islamist gunmen kidnapped seven soldiers and policemen last week, state daily al-Ahram said on Monday.

Gunmen demanding the release of jailed Islamist militants seized the hostages on the road between the Sinai towns of el-Arish and Rafah on Thursday.

(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed and Thomas Perry; Editing by Alistair Lyon)