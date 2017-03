CAIRO Former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that the Muslim Brotherhood - the group he removed from power last year - will not exist if he is elected president.

The comments in an interview with two Egyptian television stations were the clearest indication yet there was no prospect for political reconciliation with the Islamist group that propelled Mohamed Mursi to the presidency in 2012.

(Editing by Michael Georgy)