Egyptian Army chief Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrives for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

CAIRO Egyptian army chief Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with military leaders on Wednesday to say he was resigning as defence minister so he can run for the presidency, the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported on its website.

Quoting a military source, Al-Ahram said Sisi was expected to announce the decision in a broadcasted statement. Sisi, who deposed President Mohamed Mursi last year after mass protests against Mursi's rule, is widely expected to win the election.

