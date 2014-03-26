North Korea may have launched several missiles Wednesday - Kyodo
TOKYO North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.
CAIRO Egyptian army chief Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with military leaders on Wednesday to say he was resigning as defence minister so he can run for the presidency, the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported on its website.
Quoting a military source, Al-Ahram said Sisi was expected to announce the decision in a broadcasted statement. Sisi, who deposed President Mohamed Mursi last year after mass protests against Mursi's rule, is widely expected to win the election.
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.