CAIRO Egypt's top military council has given the army chief, Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a green light to run for president, a security source told Reuters.

"The top army officials all okayed Sisi running for the presidency," said the source. Sisi is expected to announce his candidacy within days.

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Mike Collett-White)