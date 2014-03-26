CAIRO Egypt's military leadership was presenting Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's resignation from his post of defence minister at a meeting with the interim head of state on Wednesday, the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported on its website.

Sisi is required to step down from his positions in the military in order to mount a widely expected bid for the presidency, which he is forecast to win easily in a forthcoming election.

