North Korea may have launched several missiles Wednesday - Kyodo
TOKYO North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.
CAIRO Egypt's military leadership was presenting Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's resignation from his post of defence minister at a meeting with the interim head of state on Wednesday, the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported on its website.
Sisi is required to step down from his positions in the military in order to mount a widely expected bid for the presidency, which he is forecast to win easily in a forthcoming election.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Michael Georgy)
TOKYO North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.