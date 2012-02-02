At least 74 people were killed in a riot at a soccer match in the Egyptian city of Port Said on Wednesday.

Here is a look at some of the major disasters in soccer stadiums since 1960:

May 1964 - PERU - In one of the worst ever soccer disasters, more than 300 fans died and 500 were injured in a riot during an Olympic qualifying match in Lima.

January 1971 - BRITAIN - Sixty-six people died in a crush at Ibrox stadium in Glasgow as they were leaving a match between Rangers and Celtic.

October 1982 - RUSSIA - Fans were crushed as they left a UEFA Cup tie between Moscow Spartak and Dutch side HFC Haarlem at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow. Officials from the former Soviet Union did not disclose the tragedy for years. When they did, the authorities gave an official death toll of 66 although the number who died could have been as high as 340.

May 1985 - BRITAIN - At least 56 people were killed and more than 200 injured when fire broke out in the stands at Bradford.

May 1985 - BELGIUM - Thirty-nine fans, mostly Italians, died in rioting before the European Cup Final between Italy's Juventus and English club Liverpool at the Heysel Stadium in Brussels.

March 1988 - NEPAL - A stampede towards locked exits in a hailstorm at the stadium in Kathmandu killed more than 90 fans.

April 1989 - BRITAIN - Ninety-six people were killed and at least 200 injured in Britain's worst sports disaster after a crowd surge crushed packed fans against barriers at the English F.A. Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at the Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield.

October 1996 - GUATEMALA - Up to 82 people died when an avalanche of fans tumbled down seats and stairs at a World Cup qualifying match between Guatemala and Costa Rica in Guatemala City.

April 2001 - SOUTH AFRICA - At least 43 people were crushed to death when fans tried to force their way into Johannesburg's huge Ellis Park stadium during a top South African league match.

May 2001 - GHANA - Around 126 people were killed in a stampede at Accra's main soccer stadium when police fired teargas at rioting fans.

February 2012 - EGYPT - Fans rioted at the end of a match in Port Said when the local team al-Masry beat Al Ahli, one of Egypt's most successful clubs. At least 74 people were killed and more than 1,000 people injured.

