CAIRO At least 25 people were killed and hundreds of others injured on Wednesday after a football pitch invasion in the Egyptian city of Port Said, a healthy ministry official said.

The game was between Al Ahli, one of Egypt's most successful clubs, and al-Masry, a team based in Port Said. Live television footage showed fans running onto the field and chasing Ahli football players.

Hesham Sheiha, deputy health minister, told state television most of the injuries were caused by concussions and deep cuts, calling the incident "unfortunate."

