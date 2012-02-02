Egyptian police arrest a soccer fan at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. Seventy-three people were killed and at least 1,000 injured on Wednesday after a soccer pitch invasion in the Egyptian city of Port Said, a health ministry official said, in an incident that one player described as 'a war, not football'. REUTERS/Stringer

A policeman reacts to a football player injured as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, in Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

In this still image taken from video, fans run near a fire at the stop of the stadium during a match between Al Ahli and al-Masry in Port Said February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Egypt Tv via Reuters Tv

In this still image taken from video, fans invade the pitch chasing Al Ahli players during a match between Al Ahli and al-Masry in Port Said February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Egypt Tv via Reuters Tv

Police react as chaos erupts at a stadium in Port Said city, Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Police officers react as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Fans invade the pitch during a match between Al Ahli and al-Masry in Port Said, Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Egypt Tv via Reuters Tv

A brother of one of the soccer fans killed in Port Said stadium after clashes at an Egyptian soccer match reads the Koran next to his brother's body at a mosque in Port Said city February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

People gather around a train as they wait for the arrival of those wounded during clashes in Port Said stadium, at Ramses metro station in Cairo early February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

FIFA has requested a full report from Egyptian authorities into the violence at a football match in Port Said that left 74 people dead, world football's governing body said Thursday.

At least 1,000 people were injured in the violence on Wednesday when fans invaded the pitch after local team al-Masry beat Cairo-based Al Ahli, the most successful club in Africa.

Most of the deaths were among people trampled in the crush of the panicking crowd, while others fell or were thrown from terraces.

The incident was Egypt's worst soccer disaster and the country's football association (FA) board have been sacked by Prime Minister Kamal al-Ganzouri.

FIFA President Sepp Blatter wrote to the head of the Egyptian FA Samir Zaher offering his condolences and support.

"I would like to join your country and the football family in mourning the death of the dozens of Egyptian football fans and others at last night's match in Port Said," the letter said.

"Today is a black day for football and we must take steps to ensure that such a catastrophe never happens again. Football is a force for good and we must not allow it to be abused by those who mean evil.

"As discussed by telephone this morning, I await further news from you concerning the circumstances of this tragedy."

Angry Egyptians clashed with security forces Thursday during protests against the army-led government for failing to prevent the deadliest incident since the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak last year.

Some saw the violence as orchestrated to target the "Ultras," Al Ahli fans whose experience confronting police at soccer matches was turned with devastating effect against Mubarak's security forces in the uprising.

The Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, headed by Mubarak's long-time defence minister, Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, vowed to track down the culprits and declared three days of national mourning.

Egypt's FA said it was indefinitely postponing matches in the premier league. Al Ahli club suspended all sports activities and declared three days of mourning.

(Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by John Mehaffey)