CAIRO At least 50 people were killed after a soccer pitch invasion in the Egyptian city of Port Said, health ministry sources said, raising the official estimate of the death count from 25.

Soon after reports of the pitch invasion spread, Egyptian television showed images of a fire in Cairo's soccer stadium, after the referee cancelled a match between the teams Zamalek and Ismaili.

(Reporting by Dina Zayed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)