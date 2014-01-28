CAIRO The details of Egypt's second stimulus package since Islamist President Mohamed Mursi was ousted last July will be announced within days, Finance Minister Ahmed Galal told reporters at an investment conference on Tuesday.

"It is ready, we just have a part missing with the oil ministry, ... and we'll announce it within days," Galal said.

Supported by more than $12 billion in Gulf aid, Egypt's interim government introduced a 30 billion Egyptian pound ($4.3 billion) stimulus package in 2013 and said it would launch another one of about the same size this month.

