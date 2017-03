CAIRO Egypt aims to phase out subsidies for bread, other basic foodstuffs and oil in three to five years, state-run Al-Ahram newspaper quoted oil minister Osama Kamal as saying on Thursday.

"We are putting into consideration to start increasing the prices of salaries and decrease the subsidies until we manage to completely end subsidies in three to five years," Kamal said.

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by John Stonestreet)